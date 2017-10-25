Thumri queen Girija Devi passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest, she was 88 years old.

And Javed Akhtar took to Twitter to pay his condolence. He wrote: "Girija Devi was not only a great classical sinner but a national treasurer . We are poorer with out her. With Girija Devi , an era has come to an end . Ab aisay log nahin hongay. Girija ji , mera aap Ko salaam. [sic.]"

Javed Akhtar realised his mistake and tweeted: "My profuse apologies. While expressing my grief at the demise of the great Girija Devi autocorrect misspelled the word SINGER .Pls ignore it. Girija Devi was not only a great classical singer but a national treasure too . We are poorer without her . Girija ji , AAP Ko mera salaam. [sic.]"

But it was too late, Akhtar was trolled immediately.

One troll asked, "Treasurer of what sir jee? Aurangazeb ka tijori?" [sic.]

Javed sir immediately responded, "your message is in extreme poor taste . She was a great singer beside that I knew her personally . Be a little sensitive. [sic.]"

While a few attacked Javed saab by saying, "Sinner? Nahi sir Singer," "Aur sinner q bol rahe unhe" [sic.]

A few supported too. "Dude, know the difference between a typo and illiteracy. A person makes a slip and the world is ready to pounce on him," a user said.

Girija Devi was not only a great classical sinner but a national treasurer . We are poorer with out her — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) October 24, 2017

Well, we wonder why Javed Akhtar didn't delete the wrong tweet after he posted the corrected one.

Talking about Girija Devi, "She was brought in a critical condition on Tuesday afternoon. She passed away around 9 pm," a BM Birla Heart Research Centre spokesperson told IANS.

Besides Padma Shri (1972) and Padma Bhushan (1989), the veteran was honoured with the Tansen Samman by the Madhya Pradesh government, as well as the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (1977).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Girija Deviji's music appealed across generations. Her pioneering efforts to popularise Indian classical music will always be remembered," [sic.]

On Friday, both Girija Devi and Pandit Jasraj were scheduled to share the stage for an in concert and conversation session at the MTV India Music Summit 2017 in Jaipur, with writer Prasoon Joshi.

Born in 1929 in Varanasi, she received her initial training in vocal music from Shri Sarju Prasad Mishra, and honed her skills under the guidance of Shri Chand Mishra.

An outstanding exponent of Thumri, Tappa, Hori, Chaiti, Kajri, Tarana, Sadra, and other forms of Hindustani classical music, Girija Devi was groomed in the tradition of the Benaras and Seniya gharanas.