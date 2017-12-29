After launching M7 Power with a 5000mAh battery and a 6-inch 18:9 UniVisium display for Rs 16,999 in India last month, Gionee is all set to bring another mid-range smartphone to the country in the form of Gionee S11 in January. A report by Techook claims, Gionee will launch S11 which sports four cameras, bezel-less design and 4GB of RAM in India.

To recall, Gionee had jumped on the bezel-less design bandwagon by launching a total of eight FullView display-sporting smartphones last month. It showcased the S11 along with six other smartphones including the premium Gionee M7 Plus, and the flagship Gionee S11s at an event in Shenzhen, China in November.

Gionee will be looking to stir the mid-range smartphone market by launching the S11 at an aggressive price in India. According to the report, the handset could be launched below the Rs 20,000 mark. However, the exact pricing and launch details are yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, the S11 was launched in China with a price tag of CNY 1,999 (approx. Rs 19,600).

However, if Gionee manages to launch the S11 in the Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,000 price band in India, then it will be a worthy competitor to the Honor 9i which is currently the only mid-range smartphone that offers four cameras and an 18:9 display at Rs 17,999.

Having said that, the Gionee S11 features a premium metal+glass build, something that the Honor 9i doesn't boast of. The phone's frame is also built out of stainless steel which Gionee claims is 27 percent stronger than regular aluminium-made frames. Should Gionee price the S11 higher than Rs 18,000, we know the reason why.

Gionee S11 Specifications

The Gionee S11 features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160x1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under its hood, the smartphone packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio P23 processor clocked at 2.5GHz along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded further using a microSD up to 256GB.

As mentioned earlier, the smartphone boasts of four cameras. There's a dual camera setup at the front and another dual camera setup at the back. The dual-camera setup at the back comprises of a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor, while the front has a 16MP + 8MP combo.

The dual SIM devices come with 4G VoLTE, WiFi, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack and most other sensors. The handset is backed by a 3410mAh battery and runs Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box with Gionee's custom Amigo OS 4.0 flavour on top.