Gionee is all set to unveil a total of eight bezel-less smartphones on November 26 and it seems like it has already kicked off the marketing campaign for some of the phones. A recent post on Gionee Thailand Facebook page shows an official-looking promo image and video of Gionee S11.

The image carries the tagline "Four Camera, Full View" referring to the S11's two most defining features. The tagline also confirms that the device features dual rear camera as well as a dual front camera. Apart from that the image also confirms some of the main specifications of the phone.

From what the image says, Gionee S11 will have feature a 5.99-inch FullHD+ (1080x2160 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass on top and come with two pairs of dual cameras- a combination of 16MP + 5MP sensors on the rear and 16MP + 8MP sensors for the selfie camera. The device will come with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The device will be available in gold, blue and pink colour options.

Gionee Thailand also posted a minute-long promo video of the S11 on Facebook. Take a look.

Although the promo image and video look legit, we cannot confirm whether the Gionee Thailand Facebook page in question is the Official Facebook Page of Gionee Thailand because there is no verified sign on the page. However, we can safely say that the device shown here is the yet-to-be-released Gionee S11.

Having said that, this is not the first time that the S11 has been leaked. On November 13, two hands-on images of the handset showing the 18:9 aspect ratio display upfront and the phone's glossy back were leaked on Chinese social media website Weibo.

To recall, Gionee S11 was listed on TENAA back in September, which suggested that it will feature a 6.01-inch fullHD+ AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The filing also suggested that it would be powered by a 2.5GHz octa-core chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. According to the TENAA filing the handset packs a 3,600mAh battery and measured 155.8 x 72.6 x 6.95mm and weighed about 178 grams.

Interestingly though, it suggested a four-camera setup for S11 but one that consists of 16MP+8MP for the rear and 20MP+8MP for the front like its predecessor Gionee S10.

Further, a device carrying the Gionee S11 moniker was also spotted on GFXBench benchmarking site as well. The listing reported a 6-inch display with 1080x2160 pixels resolution. However, the other details simply don't match up. It suggests the device sports a single 16MP rear camera and a single 4MP front-facing camera and will be powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6763 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM.