Chinese emerging smartphone-maker Gionee has launched a new mid-range Android mobile -- M7 Power -- in India.

As the name suggests, Gionee M7 Power's highlight feature is its battery. It comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery, which is more than to enough to keep the device running for two days straight under mixed usage.

Another notable aspect of M7 Power is the design language, it flaunts visually appealing metal-clad shell on the back and 6.0-inch FullView HD+ (1440x720p) display with 18:9 aspect ratio, which guarantees immersive cinematic viewing experience.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core with Adreno 505 graphics engine, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, a 13MP camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP selfie snapper with f/2.2 aperture.

Gionee M7 Power price and launch offers:

The new Gionee M7 Power will be available across all retail chains in India from November 25 for Rs 16,999 and will come in three colours –Blue, Gold and Black.

Prospective consumers can also pre-book Gionee M7 Power on Amazon India between November 17 and 24. As part of promotional launch offer, buyers, who pre-order the device can claim six months warranty for free one-time screen replacement, extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange deal and Buyers can opt for no cost EMI on credit cards starting Rs 1,417 per month.

Buyers can also claim 10GB extra data per month from Reliance Jio for 10 months on recharge of Rs 309 and above. [Note: This offer is available on devices purchased from other retail stores, as well]

Also, every purchase of Gionee M7 power will come with 2 PayTM Cashback Voucher Codes, which entitles customers with Rs 250 cashback on a base buy of Rs 350 from PayTM Mall.

Key specifications of Gionee M7 Power:

Model Gionee M7 Power Display 6.0-inch FullView screen having HD+ (1440x720p) resolution OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based Amigo 5.0 Processor 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon (MSM8940) 435 octa-core (ARM Cortex A53 x 8) CPU GPU Adreno 505 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB (+ expandable up to 256GB) Camera Main: 13MP camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, autofocus, full HD video recording, 3D photo feature

Front: 8MP camera with f/2.2 aperture, fixed focus Battery 5,000mAh Li-Polymer cell Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Dual-SIM slots, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS Dimensions 156.35 x 75.65 x 8.6 mm Weight 199g Colours Gold, Blue, and Black. Price Rs 16,999

