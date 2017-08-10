After launching generic A1 and the top-end A1 Plus, Gionee has launched the affordable smartphone variant A1 Lite in India.

Gionee A1 Lite may be a watered-down version of the generic A1, but the new device boasts feature-rich camera hardware and a massive battery.

It houses a 20MP front camera with a customised selfie flash support to capture good quality images under low-light condition. To further enhance the photography experience, Gionee has incorporated independent facial enhancement algorithm that can automatically detect a user's face and applies custom beauty settings. It is said to be powered by 4-cell technology so that the front camera captures more light than before resulting clearer selfie.

On the back, it comes packed with 13MP snapper with dual-tone LED flash support.

Another notable aspect of the Gionee A1 Lite is its battery. It features 4,000mAh cell, which is capable of running the phone including web browsing, reading or even consuming video content for 30 hours.

It sports a metal-clad shell on the back with a fingerprint sensor and on the front, it flaunts 5.3-inch full HD display having a 2.5D curved glass cover and also Corning Gorilla Glass protective shield, as well.

Under-the-hood, Gionee A1 Lite houses 1.3GHz MediaTek (MT6753V/WA) octa-core processor backed by 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which can be expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card.

"India is an extremely important market for us and we have our full focus on bringing in customized products for the Indian consumer. We are putting all our energy in understanding the consumer behaviour and providing products that facilitate and enhance the user experience. Keeping up with the growing demand for high-quality smartphones with superior photography capabilities, we are thrilled to launch the latest in A1 series – A1 Lite. With the newest in line dual rear camera that delivers professional quality images and videos, and a trendy design, A1 Lite will surely be the next game changer," Alok Shrivastava, Director – Business Intelligence and Planning, Gionee India said in a statement.

Gionee A1 Lite price and availability details:

Gionee A1 Lite comes in black and gold colour options for Rs. 14,999.

As a part of launch offers, new or existing Airtel Customers who purchase A1 Lite will get additional 10 GB data per month for 6 months on any data recharge of 1GB and above. Also, every purchase of Gionee A1 Lite will be accompanied with 2 PayTM Cashback Vouchers Codes entitling customers with Rs 250 cash back on a minimum purchase of Rs 350 on PayTM Mall.

Competition:

Going by the price and specs, Gionee A1 will be competing head-on with popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Moto G5 Plus and the recently launched LG Q6 and Lenovo K8 Note.

