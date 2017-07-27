Most women are still hesitant to talk about their sex life, especially masturbation, as it is still considered a taboo in most parts of the world. And Jane the Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez has recently revealed that she felt guilty for a long time for masturbating.

In her new interview with Bust magazine, the actress revealed that her guilt lasted way too long.

"I was definitely raised with [purity culture]. In all honesty, I used to feel guilty for masturbating," Rodriguez said.

She added: "Oh my God, this extreme guilt! And that lasted way too long. Or maybe I masturbated too much! It's OK to look back in retrospect and be like, It wasn't good that I felt bad about touching myself. And it isn't bad that I want to share my love with my boyfriend. I'm 32 years old, I'm an adult, I can do that!"

Also read: Song Joong Ki-Song Hye Kyo wedding: Who will sing the congratulatory song?

Interestingly, Rodriguez is not the only actress who has opened up about touching herself.

Miley Cyrus once opened up about masturbation with an Instagram photo of a woman with her hand down in her pants, and captioned it, "A masturbate a day keeps the haters away."

Taylor Momsen too once said she was a promoter of masturbation.

"Don't sleep around – learn yourself first! Guys do, but girls don't. And that's why girls have so many bad experiences," she told The Guardian.

Back in May 2013, Rihanna promoted masturbation by sporting a Do It Yourself masturbation-themed T-shirt from Another Enemy.

YouTuber Hanna Witton also addressed the stigma associated with masturbation, saying, "When I was in school, people thought you were weird if you were a boy and didn't masturbate. And they also thought you were weird if you were a girl and you did masturbate."