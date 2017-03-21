- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
Gina Miller: Westminster will inherit EUs place to blame title after Brexit
Gina Miller, the investment fund manager who successfully challenged the Government in the courts over Brexit, warned MPs to prepare to take the blame after Britain leaves the EU. Miller believes that tribalism could grow across the country, as well as feelings of anti-London sentiment. The comments come just over a week before the UK Government plans to invoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty and trigger two-year-long divorce talks with the EU.
