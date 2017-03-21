Gina Miller: Westminster will inherit EUs place to blame title after Brexit

Gina Miller: Westminster will inherit EUs place to blame title after Brexit Close
Gina Miller, the investment fund manager who successfully challenged the Government in the courts over Brexit, warned MPs to prepare to take the blame after Britain leaves the EU. Miller believes that tribalism could grow across the country, as well as feelings of anti-London sentiment. The comments come just over a week before the UK Government plans to invoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty and trigger two-year-long divorce talks with the EU.
loading image
IBT TV
Angela Merkel condemns Turkish leaders for Nazi comparisons
Most popular