Gina Miller: Article 50 legal case about legal process not politics

  • January 24, 2017 17:43 IST
    By ITN
Gina Miller, who led the legal challenge over who had the right to trigger the UKs departure from the European Union, gave a statement on the ruling outside of the Supreme Court on Tuesday 24 January. The UKs highest court has decided Parliament must vote on whether the Government can start the Brexit process.
