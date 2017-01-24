- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
Gina Miller: Article 50 legal case about legal process not politics
Gina Miller, who led the legal challenge over who had the right to trigger the UKs departure from the European Union, gave a statement on the ruling outside of the Supreme Court on Tuesday 24 January. The UKs highest court has decided Parliament must vote on whether the Government can start the Brexit process.
Most popular