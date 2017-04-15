A new study reveals that consumption of gin results in a marked increase in metabolism rate, which indicates that the spirit may have a slimming effect on the body.

The study was carried out by researchers at University of Sigulda with Professor Thisa Lye as the lead author.

The researchers carried out an experiment on two groups of mice -- one group was given gin whereas the other one was given water. The researchers found that the group of mice that received water showed no change, whereas the group of mice given gin had a rise of 17 percent in their metabolism rate.

"The research revealed that gin could trigger the metabolism rate for up to an hour, while the alcohol is being processed by the liver," Lye said.

Gin also increases secretion of digestive enzymes and stomach acids which results in increased metabolism rate.

Gin and tonic was also said to be the safest hard drink for people diagnosed with type-1 diabetes, according to a study published by the Journal of Diabetes Nursing in 2008.

Gin is made using juniper berries, which are rich in antioxidants. These berries are also found to be diuretic and also boost digestion. Easing joint inflammation in arthritis patients is another health benefit, the Daily Mail reported.

Gin is found to be one of the most low-calorific alcohol as each gin shot comprises just 97 calories, but mixing it with sugary liquids can impact its effect on the body. It's best when taken with low-cal tonics.

Those working hard towards shedding some weight can now sip on some moderate quantities of gin and tonic to achieve their goal, the research claimed.