Remember John Goehrke? The unknown individual who managed to go on a blind date with the gorgeous Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard, thanks to a failed bet at Super Bowl 2017. The guy might be heading towards winning the Time person of the year!
Well, twitter users and jealous fans of Bouchard feel so.
Off-late, Genie Bouchard might be having a really pathetic tennis season. Nothing apart from her emphatic win over Maria Sharapova this year is worthy of a praise. Her flurry of first-round exits from tournament has made fans tell her to try a different career option.
Honestly, Genie could be having one of the best off-the-field lives compared to a lot of her female counterparts. From topless photoshoots to going on blind dates and then...inviting John over and waiting eagerly for Christmas 2017 for a chance to get under the mistletoe for that special kiss...!
Way to go, Genie and John!
Look who came to visit me! ? @punslayintwoods #superbowltwitterdate pic.twitter.com/LzH0d63taT— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) December 6, 2017
Gettin in the Xmas spirit like ? @punslayintwoods pic.twitter.com/6dExQozObj— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) December 7, 2017
#NeverForget where it all began ? pic.twitter.com/LqjUZKmBKb— YES Network (@YESNetwork) December 7, 2017
Who's luckier than John right now?
Genie has been sharing photos off late of her time with John, who just a few months back was known to the world as another Tiger Woods fan and a random person who admired Genie. The kissie emoticons to captions like 'Where's the mistletoe at?' has left Twitter users in shock.
Check out these funny-cum-sad gifs from Twitter users
Guy deserves the Time magazine cover.— Crisp Evolution (@CrispEvolution) December 7, 2017
Homie’s a legend. pic.twitter.com/kSrAAPI6q1— Jesse Rojas (@JRojas__21) December 7, 2017
congrats pic.twitter.com/4lS6TtU22f— Peter Rodriguez (@peterrod16) December 7, 2017
Well done that man not jealous in slightest ? pic.twitter.com/cBkxYP0mJl— Jordan Leigh (@Jordrl66) December 6, 2017
You tha real GOAT. Forget about Tiger ??— Justin M. Carman (@jcar3550) December 6, 2017
You're my hero, man.— Allan Agustín (@AllanAgustinR) December 8, 2017