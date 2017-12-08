Remember John Goehrke? The unknown individual who managed to go on a blind date with the gorgeous Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard, thanks to a failed bet at Super Bowl 2017. The guy might be heading towards winning the Time person of the year!

Well, twitter users and jealous fans of Bouchard feel so.

Off-late, Genie Bouchard might be having a really pathetic tennis season. Nothing apart from her emphatic win over Maria Sharapova this year is worthy of a praise. Her flurry of first-round exits from tournament has made fans tell her to try a different career option.

Honestly, Genie could be having one of the best off-the-field lives compared to a lot of her female counterparts. From topless photoshoots to going on blind dates and then...inviting John over and waiting eagerly for Christmas 2017 for a chance to get under the mistletoe for that special kiss...!

Way to go, Genie and John!

Gettin in the Xmas spirit like ? @punslayintwoods pic.twitter.com/6dExQozObj — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) December 7, 2017

Who's luckier than John right now?

Genie has been sharing photos off late of her time with John, who just a few months back was known to the world as another Tiger Woods fan and a random person who admired Genie. The kissie emoticons to captions like 'Where's the mistletoe at?' has left Twitter users in shock.

Check out these funny-cum-sad gifs from Twitter users

Guy deserves the Time magazine cover. — Crisp Evolution (@CrispEvolution) December 7, 2017

Well done that man not jealous in slightest ? pic.twitter.com/cBkxYP0mJl — Jordan Leigh (@Jordrl66) December 6, 2017

You tha real GOAT. Forget about Tiger ?? — Justin M. Carman (@jcar3550) December 6, 2017