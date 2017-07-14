Can someone turn on the AC please, because it is getting hot in here! And Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are the ones to be blamed for this. The sizzling couple, who successfully create a storm in the paparazzi-clicked pictures, have come together to raise the temperature further as they feature on the cover of Vogue magazine's August edition.

Talking about wardrobe choices, style statements and their intimate relationship, the couple posed for some fabulous photos for the magazine, and even through the pictures, their chemistry was evident. The madly-in-love couple sported some bold colours to proclaim, "It's not about gender."

Let's begin with the cover picture. The daring melange of colours, patterns and prints on the Vogue cover shows how comfortable the two are with their choice of clothing. Instead of following safe style trends, Gigi was seen sporting a pair of floral printed pants accessorised with a "GG" buckled black belt. She balanced her ensemble by wearing a geometric printed pink shirt under a stunning checked blazer.

Holding her from the back, Zayn looked like he was attempting a peck on the cheek as he flaunted the tattoos on his hand through an arty blazer. He let the blazer stand out as he sported an off-blue shirt underneath.

In another picture shared online, the couple twinned as they wore brown blazers and pants and matching shirts. Gigi also shared a picture minus Malik showing her walking through a rocky road for the camera, wearing a pair of red pants and matching blazer. She captioned the picture: Girls in Suits.

The couple not only did a mind-blowing photo shoot for the magazine, they also let readers in on their fashion statements and revealed that they steal clothes from each other's wardrobe.

Gigi revealed, "I shop in your [Zayn] closet all the time, don't I?" addressing Malik in the room. Zayn responded, "Yeah, but same. What was that T-shirt I borrowed the other day?" "The Anna Sui?" asks Hadid. "Yeah," Malik says. "I like that shirt. And if it's tight on me, so what? It doesn't matter if it was made for a girl," revealing that the two are comfortable picking up clothes from each other.

"It's not about gender. It's about, like, shapes. And what feels good on you that day. And anyway, it's fun to experiment," Gigi explained. "People our age, we're just chill. You can be whoever you want, as long as you're being yourself," Zayn added.

Daily Mail reports that couples usually shy away from posing together for Vogue. The last time a couple was seen together on their cover was Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in 2014.

Hadid also confessed that she draws inspiration from Malik at times. "If Zayn's wearing a tight shirt and tight jeans and a big, drapey coat. I mean—I'd wear that, too. It's just about, Do the clothes feel right on you?"

"With social media, the world's gotten very small and it can seem like everyone's doing the same thing. Gender, whatever—you want to make your own statement. You know? You want to feel distinct," Malik added.

Wow, now that's a refreshing way of styling.