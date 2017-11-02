A day after New York witnessed a tragic terrorist attack, there was a sudden uproar on Twitter thanks to Gigi Hadid. The model, who usually reserves her comments on political situations despite being active on the social media platform, was forced to break her silence against anti-Islamic sentiments when a journalist posted an Islamophobic tweet.

Calling out at the racist abuser, the Hadid sister lashed out at a hateful tweet calling the Twitter user a "f**king moron."

Also Read: SHOCKING! Is Gigi Hadid jealous of Bella's success?

Let's put things into perspective here. It all began when Laura Loomer, whose bio says she is an investigative journalist, posted a series of tweets shaming Muslims.

Posting a picture of two women wearing hijabs walking a few blocks away from the Manhattan attack spot, Loomer wrote: "Muslims are out in full force at the scene of the NYC #ISIS attack today rubbing it in everyone's face. Aimlessly walking around in hijabs."

She continued: "You'd think they'd have the decency to not walk around in hijabs @ cross street of the attack. But they don't. I bet they're loving this."

Muslims are out in full force at the scene of the NYC #ISIS attack today rubbing it in everyone's face. Aimlessly walking around in hijabs. pic.twitter.com/UV0DOikmJy — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 1, 2017

You'd think they'd have the decency to not walk around in hijabs @ cross street of the attack. But they don't. I bet they're loving this. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 1, 2017

This caught Gigi's attention and the Victoria's Secret model replied to the tweet to say: "Laura, I hate to give you the attention, but I need to tell you- You're a f**king moron." She also added, "alas.. your RT only proves your classless desperation to spread hate for attention.."

Laura, I hate to give you the attention, but I need to tell you- You're a f**king moron. https://t.co/fCezijj2Ao — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) November 1, 2017

Although this brought Gigi a lot of support, Loomer did not let it come her way. She went on to tweet that she stands by her comments. "The 2 women were smiling/smirking in hijabs as they walked past scene of terrorist attack. That is not appropriate. I stand by what I said."

While Gigi's stand took the internet by storm, this isn't the first time that she has expressed her opinion on the racist wave taking over the US. Earlier this year, she had stood strong protesting President Donald Trump's anti-immigrant policies. Gigi was accompanied by her sister Bella at the march.

"My dad was a refugee when he first came to America, so it's actually very close to home for my sister and brother and me. He was always religious, and he always prayed with us. I am proud to be a Muslim," she told Teen Vogue discussing the travel ban.