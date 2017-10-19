It's time to add that bit of bling to your everyday look because Gigi Hadid's first-ever make-up palette is here. The Victoria's Secret model seems to have answered all her fans and followers' prayers by collaborating with Maybelline!
Being called the Jetsetter Palette, this kit sees a combination of all of Gigi's personal favourites when it comes to shades and hues that brighten up her look. It's safe to assume that this kit would be the ultimate answer to every make up how's and woes of the entirety of Gigi's fandom.
Described as something that Gigi sees as must-haves for her international modelling tours, due to her super busy profession, the palette comes with both night and day workable eye shadow, concealer, blush, bronzer, highlighter, mascara, and a lip balm. All of it in a sleek package.
Considering how trendy and in touch with the hep trends of today Gigi is, it is no surprise that the middle child of reality TV star Yolanda Hadid, chose to take up millennial pink as the basic tone for her palette. Not that our aesthetic craving hearts are complaining one bit!
Question is, in the age of Kylie cosmetics basically creating a raving empire and Rihanna launching her widely successful Fenty Beauty line – how popular is Gigi's palette going to get? In a world of pastel mattes and bold glitters, will Gigi's millennium sheen outshine the rest?
INTRODUCING THE #GIGIxMAYBELLINE JETSETTER PALETTE: I always wanted a palette that I could throw right in my purse or travel bag and know I have everything to do a light-everyday look, quickly and easily. I didn't want to have to open my makeup bag in the car or on a plane and take all the products out and worry about dropping anything or having somewhere to set it while I held my mirror. The Jetsetter Palette includes contour powder/bronzer, blush, powder highlight, concealer, lip gloss, eye shadow, black powder liner, a mini mascara, mini blush/contour and liner/eyeshadow brushes AND a mirror!!! I love mixing it up and using the lip as cheek tint, the eyeshadow to fill my eyebrows, blush on my eyelids, concealer as a nude lip base, etc. It's the most luxurious touch-up ever!!!!!! Can't wait to see how & where you use yours! ?☁️? COMING SOON TO @ULTABEAUTY ?? !!!! OUR EXCLUSIVE UK Jetsetter Palette DROP - @BOOTSUK ONLINE - SOLD OUT IN LESS THAN 90 MINS THIS MORNING!!!! ?? THANK YOU SO MUCH! Stay tuned to @maybelline for launch dates for your country!
While the competition might be intense, it's no surprise that the response to the make-up palette has been absolutely riveting. Priced at $29, it might seem a little out of the track, but hey – it's Gigi and let's not blame her for her misconception about drugstore prices.
What's shocking is the rapid rate at which it sold out. Clearly, fans think the price is worth it because it is already sold out in the UK, according to the BootsUK Instagram page. The next destination for market is Ulta Beauty, USA and people can sign up for pre-orders. Impatient, much?
Not entirely their fault because the packaging is what's drawing the most attention. With its chic, sleek design, it's a clear indication of all the understated sophisticated shades to expect inside. Let's add fire-engine red and nude shades too in the upcoming ones, because that's the 21-year-old's personal style.
The JETSETTER Look ?☁️? by @erinparsonsmakeup using the full #GIGIxMAYBELLINE #JetsetterPalette, COMING SOON TO @ULTABEAUTY ?? !!!! OUR EXCLUSIVE UK Jetsetter Palette DROP - @BOOTSUK ONLINE - SOLD OUT IN LESS THAN 90 MINS THIS MORNING!!!! ?? THANK YOU SO MUCH! Stay tuned to @maybelline for launch dates for your country! Campaign by the amazing @luigiandiango
This is Gigi's second collaboration with a brand she has been associated with for a while; the first one being Tommy Hilfiger. Last month, Gigi had launched and walked the ramp for The TommyxGigi line and sported some classic everyday wearable outfits.
Let's just hope her make-up palette delivers on the everyday wearable promises too!