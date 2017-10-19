It's time to add that bit of bling to your everyday look because Gigi Hadid's first-ever make-up palette is here. The Victoria's Secret model seems to have answered all her fans and followers' prayers by collaborating with Maybelline!

Being called the Jetsetter Palette, this kit sees a combination of all of Gigi's personal favourites when it comes to shades and hues that brighten up her look. It's safe to assume that this kit would be the ultimate answer to every make up how's and woes of the entirety of Gigi's fandom.

Described as something that Gigi sees as must-haves for her international modelling tours, due to her super busy profession, the palette comes with both night and day workable eye shadow, concealer, blush, bronzer, highlighter, mascara, and a lip balm. All of it in a sleek package.

Considering how trendy and in touch with the hep trends of today Gigi is, it is no surprise that the middle child of reality TV star Yolanda Hadid, chose to take up millennial pink as the basic tone for her palette. Not that our aesthetic craving hearts are complaining one bit!

Question is, in the age of Kylie cosmetics basically creating a raving empire and Rihanna launching her widely successful Fenty Beauty line – how popular is Gigi's palette going to get? In a world of pastel mattes and bold glitters, will Gigi's millennium sheen outshine the rest?

#gigixmaybelline is almost here! ♡ head over to @maybelline for more sneak peaks and extra updates :) x A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Oct 12, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

While the competition might be intense, it's no surprise that the response to the make-up palette has been absolutely riveting. Priced at $29, it might seem a little out of the track, but hey – it's Gigi and let's not blame her for her misconception about drugstore prices.

What's shocking is the rapid rate at which it sold out. Clearly, fans think the price is worth it because it is already sold out in the UK, according to the BootsUK Instagram page. The next destination for market is Ulta Beauty, USA and people can sign up for pre-orders. Impatient, much?

Not entirely their fault because the packaging is what's drawing the most attention. With its chic, sleek design, it's a clear indication of all the understated sophisticated shades to expect inside. Let's add fire-engine red and nude shades too in the upcoming ones, because that's the 21-year-old's personal style.

This is Gigi's second collaboration with a brand she has been associated with for a while; the first one being Tommy Hilfiger. Last month, Gigi had launched and walked the ramp for The TommyxGigi line and sported some classic everyday wearable outfits.

Let's just hope her make-up palette delivers on the everyday wearable promises too!