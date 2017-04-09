India has become a hot destination for the international glamour set looking to promote their brands, movies, and music. This year several celebrities, including Vin Diesel and Kendall Jenner arrived in the world's yoga capital, now another Victoria's Secret Model will set foot in India.

Model Gigi Hadid will reportedly arrive in India at the end of this month to promote her clothing label Tommy X Gigi, which was showcased at Venice Beach in the US, this year. She will collaborate with Tommy Hilfiger for the promotion.

The supermodel will also reportedly hang out with the Bollywood actress, and local fashion icon Sonam Kapoor. Gigi will also have a chance to get a taste of Indian food, which she claims to love.

Gigi's fashion line has been sported by a number of Indian celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif and Esha Gupta, among others, Pinkvilla reported.

Hollywood celebrities in India

Earlier this year, Kendall Jenner arrived in India for a Vogue photoshoot with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Photographer Mario Testino was the man behind the lens at Samode Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Vin Diesel was also in India to promote his movie xXx Return of the Xander Cage. He arrived in India along with co-star and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone.

Suits actress Meghan Markle, who is dating Prince Harry, also arrived in India for charity work this year. She was in the country for a week.

Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin was also in India, along with Demi Lovato and Jay Z for the Global Citizen Festival, last year. The event took place in November in front of 80,000 fans.

Justin Bieber is set to arrive in India on May 10 as a part of his Purpose Tour. The Canadian singer will perform in Mumbai, along with several Bollywood stars.