Supermodel, star-kid and celebrity girlfriend Gigi Hadid has been a lot of things. But clearly the list of title's didn't stop there as the model has now closed out London Fashion Week with her latest collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger.

All of 22, the oldest child of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid and Mohamed Hadid is now a designer, whose first fashion show was star-studded, to say the least.

The line sported a typical rocker vibe, with plaid and leather dominating throughout. 'Gigi' emblazoned items are in plenty too, working the classic 'edgy' aesthetic that millennials are going so crazy about these days.

Once you look past the flashy stuff, relief arrives in the form of multiple puffer overcoats and short-shorts, plus long hoodies and knee-highs that you can channel into your every day fall look too.

Take for example, the tartan coat which Gigi loves so much that she flaunted it all over London before the collection had even launched. And if you guessed that she opened the show wearing this, you're absolutely right!

We all know that nothing could go wrong while working with flannel. No matter how many button downs you own or how hardcore your grunge vibe is, adding another flannel to the clutter is always a good idea. The prints are mix-matched and oversized; what else could you possibly need?

Adding another denim short might not seem that smart a move, unless it's the not- too-short short from GigixTommy collection. The best part is probably that it comes in every bit of distressed and perfectly worn out glory that we all crave our shorts to be.

Let's add the perfect suede boots to that. It's the divine answer to all our prayers about designers finally creating outfits and accessories that we can involve in our everyday look. From the texture to the design, everything about these boots seem to be something that's perfect all year round.

As is clear, Gigi wasn't messing around when she decided to indulge in the business of creating ensembles. And with a line up of models like the Hadid siblings, Lucky Blue Smith, Sara Sampaio and a front row that sported faces like Cameron Dallas, Arizona Muse and Lara Stone, we know she's in for quite a heavy start!