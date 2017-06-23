As DC-origin story Gotham is entering its fourth season, Fox is set to premiere another big superhero series. And, it is Marvel's X-Men TV series, The Gifted. Trailer and a few TV spots of the new series have been released ahead of its premiere.

Also read: The Gifted: First trailer reveals mutant heroes who will feature in Fox's X-Men series [VIDEO]

Fox has announced its fall 2017 premiere dates. The Gifted will premiere on Monday, October 2 at 9 pm ET. The series will be aired weekly on FOX following comedy series Lucifer.

Written by Matt Nix, the X-Men TV series is directed by five times X-Men movie director Bryan Singer. Singer helmed several movies from the X-Men universe including X-Men (2000), X2: X-Men United (2003), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), and X-Men: Apocalypse (2016).

The Gifted revolves around two ordinary parents Reed Strucker (Stephen Moyer) and Caitlin Strucker (Amy Acker) — who discover their children (Natalie Alyn Lind and Percy Hynes White) possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.

Watch the trailer here.

The cast of the show includes Emma Dumont (Lorna Dane/Polaris), Percy Hynes White (his role is still unknown), Blair Redford (Thunderbird/ John Proudstar), Coby Bell (Jace Turner), Sean Teale (Eclipse/ Marcos Diaz) and Jamie Chung (Blink/Clarice Fong).

Fox Fall 2017 Premieres

(All Times ET/PT)