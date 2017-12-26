Have you ever wished for the stars? Thanks to OnePlus, your wish will finally be fulfilled. In association with Star Register, OnePlus is offering a chance to a lucky few to name a star after themselves or their loved ones.

This unique gifting idea is truly out of the world and beats the traditional gifting notions. If you think the process of naming a star is complicated, OnePlus has got you covered. But this unique opportunity is open to the first 37 OnePlus customers of the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition.

"In association with 'Star Register', the first 37 OnePlus customers will receive a personalized "Star Wars" constellation and certificate of ownership with the details of their very own named star. The unique experience has been created by OnePlus for its biggest fans. The first of its kind and truly an out-of-the-world offer will be the most cherished possession of lucky OnePlus and Star Wars fans," the company said in a statement.

We checked out the Star Register website and customers who are willing to name a star after them must shell out $34.99 for Deluxe Star Kit, $79 for Supernova Star Kit and $59.99 for Twin Star Kit. By the looks of it, OnePlus is going with the Deluxe Star Kit worth around Rs 2,250.

Star Register's official directory consists of thousands of stars named after different people, and you can search for yours by entering your Star ID (starts with HD) that can be found on the ownership certification on the official website.

Star Register also guarantees that every star coordinate is allocated only once to a unique registration, so you don't really have to worry about losing your star after it is being named.

If naming a star after your loved one isn't enough, OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition adds the icing on top of the cake. As a part of New Year celebrations, OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition, which is available exclusively on Amazon India, will be getting Rs. 1,500 cashback with EMI option using ICICI Bank credit cards. This offer is valid on purchases made until January 2, 2018.