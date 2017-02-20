Giant plankton-eating sharks swim south in the winter

Giant plankton-eating sharks swim south in the winter Close
Plankton-eating basking shark can reach lengths of up to 12 metres, making it the largest fish in British waters. In the largest study to date, scientists have tracked down its movements during the winter, showing a number of sharks swim south, and spend the season in the sun, off the coasts of Spain, Portugal and North Africa.
loading image
IBT TV
Five Ghanaians who have shaped the country
Most popular