Giant panda Bao Bao heads to new home in China

  • February 22, 2017 17:55 IST
    By Reuters
Bao Bao, the three-year-old giant panda flew to her new home in China on 21 Febraury, as part of a long-standing breeding and research programme. Bao Bao rose to fame while growing up on live video ‘panda cam’ at the Smithsonians National Zoo in Washington.
