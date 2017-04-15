A giant asteroid -- 2014 JO25 -- which was discovered around three years ago will be passing by Earth on April 19.

The encounter with this near-Earth object (NEO) will take place at a proximity of 1.1 million miles (1.8 million kilometres), which is equal to 4.6 times the distance between Earth and Moon.

NASA astronomers claim that the space rock will be passing by safely and there won't be any chances of collision.

In May 2014, 2014 JO25 was spotted by astronomers at Catalina Sky Survey near Tucson, Arizona. This asteroid belongs to the Apollo group, which is a group of near-Earth asteroids.

This space rock was found to be twice more reflective than Moon, according to NASA's NEOWISE mission. Though the orbit of the asteroid is well-known by astronomers, they are yet to dig out more about its physical properties.

The astronomical event taking place on April 19 will provide astronomers and researchers ample opportunity to witness and analyse as much as they want about the space rock.

The asteroid will be visible in the night sky post April 19, after it will come close to Earth from the direction of Sun. Small optical telescopes will be able to spot 2014 JO25 for a night or two before it goes away from Earth, as the luminosity of the asteroid is estimated to increase to magnitude 11.

This would be asteroid 2014 JO25's closest approach to Earth made so far in last four centuries and will remain the nearest one for around next five centuries.

Earth is often visited by small asteroids at close proximity many times in a week, but an asteroid as big as this one is approaching our planet so closely after asteroid Toutatis -- a 3.1-mile (five-kilometre) asteroid -- which passed by Earth at four lunar distances in 2004.

The next known instance of a huge asteroid approaching Earth will be in 2027. The asteroid, dubbed 1999 AN10, which is half-mile-wide (800-meter-wide), will pass by at one lunar distance, ie, 236,000 miles (380,000 kilometres).

Another event that's going to occur on April 19 is that comet PanSTARRS (C/2015 ER61) will also pay a visit to Earth at a safe distance of 109 million miles (175 million kilometres). The Pan-STARRS NEO survey team had discovered the comet with the help of a telescope on the summit of Haleakala, Hawaii in 2015.

When the comet was discovered, it was very faint, but its radiance has significantly increased as an outcome of a recent outburst, which made it seeable through small telescopes or binoculars.

You can check out the trajectory of asteroid 2014 JO25 when it will pass by Earth on April 19: