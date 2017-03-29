Giant alligator casually saunters across South Carolina golf course

A giant alligator interrupted a golf tournament in South Carolina on 27 March as it casually walked across the course at the Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic’s 10th Annual Celebrity Golf Invitational, according to this report by ABC News.The event was held at the Kiawah Island Club in South Carolina. A representative of the club stated that alligators often walk onto the courses before retreating back to the ponds.
