England's Peak District has experienced something supernatural. A ghostly aircraft -- Douglas Dakota -- extensively used by the Allies during World War II was spotted hovering in the skies by numerous people.

Also Read: Japan zoo culls 57 snow monkeys after it was found they had 'alien genes'

The Royal Air Force (RAF) used the aircraft six decades ago and many reports claim that the plane had crashed near Peak District, which makes the incident even more eerie.

It is not the first reported sighting of the plane in the Peak District area, which is also known as the 'Dark Peak' and the UK's unofficial Bermuda Triangle. Around 50 plane crashes have been reported in this region, according to Peak District Online.

Sandra Holland, hailing from Bakewell, is one of those who reported seeing this ghost plane. She said that she saw a silent aircraft this month, which was flying in Peak District over a shopping village.

"We were on the way back from the doctors' when my daughter just shouted, 'what's that?'" Holland told Derbyshire Times.

"I have never seen anything like it. It looked like it wasn't running quite right and was going to run into us. It was sideways on and then it vanished. It was very strange and a real shock to us," she added.

Pam Orridge is another resident who witnessed this mysterious aircraft while she was driving and her son was with her.

"Suddenly in front of us was an aircraft flying very low towards us. So low, we thought it would crash into us but then it banked sideways and disappeared," Orridge told the Express.

"We could not identify the aircraft other than it was old because it happened so quickly and left us quite shocked," she added.

Orridge's grandson had also spotted the ghostly plane when he was commuting through the same area with a friend.

Apart from sighting the aircraft, people have also had the spine-chilling experience of seeing the ghost of a RAF pilot, who died in a plane crash way back in 1943.

This spooky incident took place with two men in 2015, when Chris Felton and Rob Davies were driving through Northumberland's Middleton Farm, where they found a person asking for a lift. He vanished when the duo turned their vehicle around.

After this incident, the two men found that the hitchhiker they found was standing on a spot where a pilot lost his life in a plane crash during World War II.