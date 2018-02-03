The Broken Spectre which is a really stunning and a rare phenomenon has been captured on camera, by a photographer in France.

The Brocken spectre effect is also known as Brocken bow or mountain spectre, is a phenomenon where an enormous shadow of the observer, is cast upon the surfaces of clouds opposite the sun. The head of the figure is surrounded by halo-like lights, which makes it appear like ghostly figures walking in the halo of light among the clouds, as reported by Mirror.

A photographer named Florian Clément saw these figures while walking on Europe's tallest sand dune in France.

Some amazing photos of the phenomenon have been clicked by Clément which portrays the scene on the dune of Pilat along with the presence of the figures.

"The sighting on the Dune of Pilat was likely a Spectre of Brocken – a rare natural phenomenon," Clément said, a report by Mirror quoted.

This phenomenon is caused when the shadow of an observer magnifies and appears against a cloud of the right density which results in causing a rainbow-like halo.

"The phenomenon had already been observed two years ago at this same place, but I just saw some pictures. It appears as a remarkable enlarged shadow cast on a layer of fog and surrounded by a circular rainbow," Clément stated, a Mirror report quoted.

"The phenomenon is better known by airplane pilots who are more likely to be able to observe it," he added.

The Spectre of Brocken got its name from a peak in Germany's Harz Mountains where climbers are being scared by this phenomenon for many centuries.

The shadow of the observers appears to be huge as it falls on the water droplets present at varying distances from the eye which results in the confusing perception of depth.

"The ghostly figure is usually triangular due to perspective, while it can appear to move quite suddenly because of the movement of the cloud layer," Mirror quoted.