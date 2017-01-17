While the year is filled with several numbers of superhero movies, Scarlett Johansson-starrer Ghost in the Shell is definitely one of the head turners amongst them.

The first trailer of the film created a great deal of anticipation because of Scarlett Johansson's super-sexy look. And, fans are eagerly looking for the next trailer and it is coming soon. Along with Paramount's first big release of the year xXx: Return of Xander Cage, the studio has prepared a brand new look at Rupert Sanders' live-action adaptation.

Also read: Japanese anime classic Ghost in the Shell returning to theatres this February

The first trailer for Ghost in the Shell arrived back in November. According to Trailer Track, the new trailer has been sent to North American cinemas by Deluxe Digital, and it is expected to be released online by the end of Thursday (January 19). We will update as soon as we get the confirmed date and time about the online launch.

Having a run time of 2 minutes and 9 seconds, the trailer will have plenty of new footages and hints, hopefully.

The official synopsis of the film reads here:

Ghost In The Shell follows Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic's advancements in cyber technology.

Apart from Scarlet Johannsson as Major Killian, Ghost in the Shell features Beat Takeshi Kitano as Daisuke Aramaki, Juliette Binoche as Dr Ouelet, Michael Pitt as Kuze, Pilou Asbæk as Batou, and Kaori Momoi.

The live-action anime adaptation is slated to hit theatres on March 31, 2017.