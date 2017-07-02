The Sahibabad Police on Sunday, July 2, arrested Jet Airways vice president Colonel Avneet Singh Bedi on charges of land grabbing. An investigation is underway.

Bedi has been accused of illegally acquiring land, which belongs to the municipal corporation, worth crores. He is currently being interrogated by the police.

According to the Jet Airways website, Bedi joined the airline in March 2015 after his stint as the senior vice president with Walmart India Ltd.

"He possesses a rich corporate security and military experience of over 40 years... At Jet Airways, he is responsible for the establishment and implementation of best in class security standards," Bedi's profile on the website reads.