Rana Daggubati's Ghazi made decent collection and inched closer to $0.5 million mark at the US box office in the first weekend. Nani's Nenu Local continued to fare well in the country in the third weekend.

The Sankalp Reddy-directed war film was premiered in North America on Thursday night and it opened to an average response. However, a strong word of mouth boosted its collection on the following days. Ghazi has collected $447,180 (Rs 2.99 crore) at the US box office in the first weekend .

Taran Adarsh tweeted: "After an ordinary start [on Thu] in USA, #Ghazi biz jumped almost *ten-fold* over weekend. Clearly indicates the power of strong content..." The trade analyst added: "#Ghazi - USA: Thu $ 45,503, Fri $ 97,787, Sat $ 169,719, Sun $ 134,171. Total: $ 447,180 [₹ 2.99 cr]. @Rentrak #ContentIsKing."

Baahubali: The Beginning is the highest grossing film for Rana Daggubati. But when it comes to the collection of his solo release, Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum held this record with collection $169,518 (Rs 92 lakh) from 30 screens at the US Box Office in the first weekend. Now, Ghazi has become the highest grossing solo film for the actor.

On other hand, Nani's two-week-old movie continued to do good collection in a limited number of screens in its third weekend. Nenu Local has collected $1,066,269 (Rs 7.14 crore) at the US box office in 17 days. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Telugu film #NenuLocal continues to attract footfalls in Weekend 3 in USA... Total after Weekend 3: $ 1,066,269 [₹ 7.14 cr]. @Rentrak."

BlueSky Cinemas bought its overseas theatrical rights for a whopping price of Rs 3 crore. Nenu Local is estimated to have earned over Rs 3 crore for the distribution house in the US alone. The movie is estimated to have fetched Rs 1 crore from other key international markets. The film has garnered good profits for BlueSky Cinemas.