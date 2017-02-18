Rana Daggubati's movie The Ghazi Attack opened on a slightly better note than Amit Sadh's Running Shaadi and made a decent collection at domestic box office on its first day. Both the films failed to beat Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 on the opening day.

Ghazi Attack Vs Running Shaadi day 1 box office collection: Rana' movie has an edge over Amith's film

Amid huge hype and promotions, The Ghazi Attack opened to average occupancy of 25 percent on Friday, February 17. The movie, which is India's first war-at-sea film, witnessed a decent response in the morning shows. Its business escalated in the evening shows due to the positive word-of-mouth.

On the other hand, Running Shaadi received below average response of just 10 percent occupancy. The film did better business in the northern parts of the country than the Southern areas. Another movie, Irada, starring Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi, which also released alongside The Ghazi Attack and Running Shaadi, too witness low occupancy on its first day.

The Ghazi Attack, which was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu, has collected Rs 4.25 crore at the Indian box office on its first day. "#TheGhaziAttack Fri ₹ 1.65 cr. Note: Hindi version... All versions: ₹ 4.25 cr... Excellent word of mouth should ensure a jump in biz," Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

On the other hand, early trends suggest that Running Shaadi did a business of about Rs 1 crore, Irada collected about Rs 70 lakh on its opening day.

Meanwhile, last week's release, Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 continues to draw audience to the theatres and witnessed around 20 percent occupancy rate on its second Friday as well.

Overall, Jolly LLB 2 continued to be viewers' first choice at the theatres and is expected to rule the box office this weekend as well. The Ghazi Attack, which received positive reviews, is expected to perform better in the first weekend compared to the other releases.

Trade analysts had also predicted that The Ghazi Attack will fare better than the other films, since it's story is unique and had a stellar cast of Rana in lead role. Running Shaadi and Irada will have to rely on positive word of mouth publicity to register a decent box office collection.