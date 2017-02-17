The Ghazi Attack opened to a better response than Running Shaadi at the Indian box office. The Rana Daggubati starrer is likely to beat the Amit Sadh film at the box office on the first day.

The Ghazi Attack and Running Shaadi feature Taapsee Pannu as the female lead. Despite having good publicity, both films fared poorly on the advance booking front in line with the trade experts' prediction.

The Ghazi Attack was released as Ghazi in Telugu and Tamil industries, where Rana Daggubati and Taapsee Pannu enjoy a huge fan base. The movie ran to packed houses in many centres. But the film received poor response in Mumbai, Delhi and other northern circuits with its average occupancy ranging between 10 to 20 percent.

On other hand, Running Shaadi has received an average response in northern circuits, but the response was below average in southern parts of the country for the morning and matinee shows.

Apart from the two films, Bollywood has anouther new release in Irada, directed by Aparnaa Singh.The small budget movie has Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, Divya Dutta, Sharad Kelkar and Sagarika Ghatge in key roles. The film opened to poor response with an average occupancy of less than 10 percent in the morning and matinee shows.

Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 has registered better occupancy than the new releases on its second Friday. As per the trends, the movie is likely to top the domestic collection chart this weekend.