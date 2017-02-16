The Ghazi Attack, starring Rana Daggubati, Kay Kay Menon and Taapsee Pannu among others, is all set to be released on February 17. The movie is based on a true incident during the India-Pakistan war of 1971.

The Ghazi Attack movie review: Naga Chaitanya, Nikhil, Krish, Varun Tej, Rakul Preet laud Rana Daggubati

Directed by debutant Sankalp Reddy, The Ghazi Attack is based on the real story of how Pakistan's PNS Ghazi had planned to destroy INS Vikrant in 1971 but Indian Submarine S-21 fought back and claimed victory.

Although it is a true incident, not many know about it as it was a classified mission. Rana plays the role of Lt. Commander Arjun Varma, Kay Kay Menon is as Captain Ranvijay Singh while Taapsee Pannu as Ananya.

While The Ghazi Attack has been receiving positive reviews from critics, following a special screening, here are top 5 reasons to watch the movie:

1) The Ghazi Attack is one such true incident that shows the courage and patriotism of the Indian Navy. This event is not known to many as it was a classified mission and thus, watching the movie is the best possible way to be aware of the historical incident.

2) Although Bollywood till date has come up with may war films, this is the first ever war-at-sea movie of India.

3) The movie has a strong starcast that suggests that it will include some brilliant performances.

4) Critics are already praising the movie, which means that The Ghazi Attack is a must-watch film.

5) The incident of PNS Ghazi's sinking was followed by many speculations. While the Pakistani authority claimed that it had sunk by accident, it is also believed that Indian Navy had caused its destruction. Watching the film can give you a clear idea about the whole incident.