Rana Daggubati's much-talked-about movie The Ghazi Attack, which released in theatres around the world today, has garnered rave reviews and rich ratings from the Telugu critics.

Set in 1970s, The Ghazi Attack is the story of a submarine called Ghazi sent by the Pakistan Army to Bangladesh to destroy Indian warship INS Vikrant. The Indian Navy receives the information about this submarine from intelligence reports and deploys the S-21 submarine. How Lt commander Arjun Varma (Rana Daggubati), who manages S-21 stays underwater for 18 days with his team to fight the Ghazi forms the crux of the story.

The Ghazi Attack has a wonderful story, which hasn't been portrayed on screens until now. The first half of the film has a slow-paced narration, which tests the patience of the viewers in parts. The second half is engrossing and makes the audience watch the proceedings with bated breath. Director Sankalp Reddy is the hero of the film for making this brave attempt of exploring an untold story, say the Telugu critics.

Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni have delivered superb performances, which are the main highlights of The Ghazi Attack. The movie has rich production values, which are on par with the international standards. Amazing picturisation, stunning background score and VFX works are the attractions on the technical front, add the Telugu reviewers.

The Ghazi Attack has been rated an average of 3.31 out of 5 stars. Continue to see some Telugu critics' verdict and ratings in The Ghazi Attack review roundup:

Idle Brain Rating: 3.25

Ghazi is a kind of film that has content that works more at national level. On a whole, Ghazi is a daring yet engaging film which should be watched and appreciated despite being a niche film!!!

123 Telugu Rating: 3.5

Ghazi is one of the most unique films that has come out in Tollywood to date. Very rarely do you get to see a film which has the right story, performances, and gripping narration which hold your attention completely. Superb performance from the lead cast and thrilling underwater war drama make this film stand apart from the others. On the flip side, Ghazi is a class film which will be a bit hard to make its way in the regular mass audience who look for sheer entertainment. Barring that small glitch of its reach, Ghazi is a must watch film which every Telugu movie lover who can be extremely proud off as stuff like this comes very rarely.

AP Herald Rating: 3

The movie has a right story, performances by the actors and technicians and the narration was phenomenal. This movie is different from rest of the movie with thrilling underwater war drama made exclusively by Sankalp Reddy. One who anticipates some great war scenes in the film will be disappointed as Ghazi is based underwater and only limited action scenes are showcased. Ghazi is a class film which will be a bit hard to make its way in the regular mass audience who look for sheer entertainment. The movie should be watched by movie buggs for its wonderful making and for a different storied movie.

Gulte Rating: 3.50