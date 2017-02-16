The makers of Rana Daggubati and Taapsee Pannu's The Ghazi Attack, which is set to release in theatres on Friday, February 17, held a special screening recently for the who's who of the industry. And as expected, the film has received overwhelming reviews from critics.

Box office prediction: The Ghazi Attack, Running Shaadi to open on a decent note

Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the film is inspired by a true incident, the mysterious sinking of Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi. The plot revolves around an executive naval officer and his crew who remained underwater for 18 days. Baahubali star Daggubati plays the navy officer, while Taapsee essays the role of a refugee in the film.

Karan Johar's Dharma Production and AA Films have co-produced the film, which is India's first war-at-sea film.

Below, we bring to you some critics' opinions of the movie.

Renuka Vyavahare of the Times of India said: "Rana Daggubati delivers a mature performance. While the visuals and special effects lack finesse, the film compensates for it with its riveting story. The second half keeps you on the edge of your seat as the submarines go head-to-head, firing torpedoes while dodging and defending themselves. Despite the hitches, this underwater thriller is worth a watch. It leaves you in awe of the soldiers, who lay their lives for their country."

Gautaman Bhaskaran of Hindustan Times said: "Really, an engaging piece of cinema. But what was Taapsee Pannu – as an East Pakistani refugee rescued by Varma from the high seas -- doing in the movie? Totally wasted after her performance in Pink. The rather poor dubbing is another minus point. But on the whole Ghazi is gripping."

Stay tuned for more updates.