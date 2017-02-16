Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati is set to win hearts with his performance in The Ghazi Attack, India's first underwater war film. Slated to be released on February 17, the movie has been screened for celebrities and they have lauded it on social media.

Produced by Dharma Productions, the film is helmed by debutant Sankalp Reddy. The Ghazi Attack features many big stars like Rana, late Om Puri, Atul Kulkarni, Kay Kay Menon and Taapsee Pannu. Unfortunately, the film's box office collection is likely to get affected as it will be released with seven other movies (Irada, Running Shaadi, Hidden Figures, Silence, Lego Batman and John Wick 2).

The plot of the story is interesting and the director is said to have done a brilliant job within his limitations. The Ghazi Attack has been shot inside an Indian submarine and the actors had spent 18 days underwater for the shoot.

The action of the film begins when an internal report appears which states a possible dangerous intrusion. Thus, the team unites to find the enemy submarine. While the critics have expressed mixed reactions, Bollywood celebs have lauded the movie.

Take a look at what celebs have to say about the movie here:

#GhaziAttack @RanaDaggubati a brilliant script I missed working on. Watch it guys...All the best to the team for this novel attempt. Cheers pic.twitter.com/DnrcZ4JLdo — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) February 15, 2017