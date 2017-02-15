The Ghazi Attack cast and crew: Director Sankalp Reddy Producer Anvesh Reddy,Venkatramana Reddy, Prasad V Potluri, NM Pasha, Jagan Mohan Vancha Cast: Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon, Rahul Singh, Kunal Kaushik Music Krishna Kumar Cinematographer Madhi Editing: A Sreekar Prasad Release date 17 February 2017 Runtime 1.56 hour Ratings 3.5/5

The Ghazi Attack movie review, ratings by Telugu audience:

Director Sankalp Reddy's Telugu movie The Ghazi Attack starring Rana Daggubati and Taapsee Pannu, has received positive reviews and ratings from the audience in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Story/Plot:

The Ghazi Attack is a war movie based on the mysterious sinking of PNS Ghazi during Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Director Sankalp Reddy has written the story and screenplay for the film in collaboration with Gangaraju Gunnam and Niranjan Reddy. Gangaraju Gunnam has also penned dialogues for the movie.

Arjun Varma is an executive naval officer (Lt Commander) of the Indian Submarine S21. How he remains underwater for 18 days during Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 forms the crux of the story. This underwater tale of courage and patriotism explores the mysterious circumstances under which the PNS Ghazi sank off the coast of Visakhapatnam in 1971.

Performance:

The Telugu audience say actor Rana Daggubati, who appears as Lt Commander Arjun Varma, has delivered a fantastic performance in The Ghazi Attack. Taapsee Pannu has done justice to her role. Kay Kay Menon's performance is one of the highlights of the movie. Atul Kulkarni, late Om Puri, Satyadev Kancharana, Kunal Kaushik, Malyaban Lahiri, Naren Yadav and Nassar have done good jobs. Chiranjeevi's voice over is another highlight of the film.

Technical:

The Ghazi Attack has been bankrolled by PVP cinemas and Matinee Entertainment. The production values are on a par with Hollywood standards. Krishna Kumar's music, Madhi's picturisation, Sreekar Prasad's editing, amazing VFX works and dialogues are the main attractions on the technical front, say the Telugu viewers.

We bring you some Telugu viewers' response shared on Twitter. Here is the live update of The Ghazi Attack movie review and ratings by Telugu audience:

Pranita Jonnalagedda ‏@PranitaRavi

#Ghazi is a film you should watch. If you are a patriot it'll impact you & event if you aren't, the engaging narrative will keep you glued What I loved about #ghazi is the portrayal of Pakistani naval officers. They aren't shown as the cliched meanies but are worthy opponents... And @RanaDaggubati should really be lauded for choosing a film like #ghazi that pushes the bar of storytelling in Telugu cinema, yet again!

Surendhar MK ‏@SurendharMK

LOVED @RanaDaggubati's #Ghazi. A submarine war drama that balances humanity, compassion, patriotism and technical wizardry in fine blend. Debutant director Sankalp has sketched a superb character interest in the film with a visually dynamic reconstruction of submarines. #Ghazi: Kudos to @RanaDaggubati and @PVPCinema for supporting this gem. Impressively detailed account of submarines & the unsung Indian Navy

Idlebrain Jeevi ‏@idlebrainjeevi

#Ghazi is a difficult film to make. PVP, Matinee Ent, Sankalp, Rana pull it off with great efforts. It's a decent film with engaging 2ndhalf

Jalapathy Gudelli ‏@JalapathyG

#Ghazi A technically superior movie. Well-told war drama! Superb output from the young director Sankalp, DOP Madhie & art director. #Ghazi:This is the 1st time that subgenre of war film is explored on Indian screen.Dir has stayed true to its genre/excelled in tech aspects.

Vrinda Prasad ‏@vrindaprasad

#Ghazi done with the 1st half, and I want to be stuck to my seat. Brilliant! #Ghazi has pushed d envelope in film making. Gripping till d end. @RanaDaggubati @atul_kulkarni #KayKayMenon in top form.Cinema at its best!

Rayarao Sriram ‏@rayaraosreeram

#Ghazi is a brilliant film with impressive performances from @RanaDaggubati KayKayMenon & AtulKulkarni. Good story telling by Sankalp. #Ghazi kudos @PVPCinema and team for pulling this off successfully. Amazing! Thanks for staying true to the genre. Engaging movie. Do watch

Vamsi Shekar PRO ‏@vamsishekarPRO

Highly patriotic Technically efficient Brilliantly executed #Ghazi. Just completed Hyd preview. Must watch film

Phani Kandukuri ‏@buduggadu

Done wid #Ghazi .. Fantastisk film.. kudos to the team @PVPCinema n the director #Sankalp @RanaDaggubati did a superb job.. #GhaziAttack

Suresh Kondi ‏@V6_Suresh

#Ghazi is Engaging & Edge of the seat thriller.Technically Brilliant. Kudos to @RanaDaggubati for doing it and Dir Sankalp for the Research Apart from #KayKayMenon,#Athul Excellent performnces.Many of our talented telugu actors shined.Satyadev,Priyadarshi,Ravivarma,Bharath#Ghazi

AVAD'S ‏@avadsays

Films like #ghazi come once in a lifetime @RanaDaggubati and team make it a must watch for every indian. Be it #Baahubali2 or #ghazi @RanaDaggubati takes giant steps and takes Telugu films to another level. As expected he delivers everytime. Watch out for new age director called #sankalpreddy he is one hell of a talented man. Makes #GhaziAttack a captivating must watch film

Sandeep Aatreya ‏@SandeepAatreya

#Rana's #Ghazi #GhaziAttack=Riveting Plot+Grippin Screenplay+Powerful Performances+Topnotch CG+Great Visuals+Gud BGM+Few Cinematic Liberties

Ganesh Ravuri ‏@ganeshravuri

A GRIPPING tale of courage and patriotism. Not an easy film to make. Kudos to Director Sankalp and team for pulling off #Ghazi. Watch it.

Suhas Yellapantula ‏@suhasyellaps

#Ghazi is a wonderful film. Great visual effects and gripping till the end. Kay Kay and @RanaDaggubati steal the show!

Kaushik LM ‏@LMKMovieManiac

#Ghazi - Kay Kay Menon rules the first half, stud @RanaDaggubati takes over later. Atul Kulkarni is a solid support throughout. Fab casting! #Ghazi -Kudos to Dir Sankalp for his research on the subject matter. Never a dull moment, no deviations, completely engrossing. @PVPCinema #Ghazi - Turns naturally emotional & patriotic. An imp. film in Indian cinema, where we've succeeded in making a strategic war film. VFX #Ghazi - Unbelievably Good. Never seen before underwater submarine war film abt our unsung, unforgettable heroes. So well made! Must watch

Haricharan Pudipeddi ‏@pudiharicharan

With a running time of just over 2 hrs, there isn't a single lull moment in #Ghazi. #KayKayMenon is undeniably good; a delight to watch. #Ghazi - Doesn't get unnecessarily emotional or patriotic, yet strikes all the right chords @ the right junctures. Feel motivated, inspired #Ghazi - Debutant Sankalp is a talent to watch out for. His research into the subject and its execution is exemplary. VFX & music a big plus #Ghazi - Extremely engrossing, moving and awe-inspiring. The detailing that has gone into recreating the submarine set-up will astonish you. .@RanaDaggubati deserves to be credited for believing in #Ghazi and ensuring it gets made. Takes more than just guts to do it. Take a bow.

Prashanth Rangaswamy ‏@itisprashanth

Watched #Ghazi (tamil) special premiere - Respect to @RanaDaggubati - Needs lot of guts to make a movie like this ! Truly patriotic ! #Ghazi (tamil) - Commendable VFX work. The VFX team has set the bar high , backbone of this movie !!

Sridevi Sreedhar ‏@sridevisreedhar

Watched #GhaziAttack last nightHere is a film which every1 shud watch 4 ur country #JaiHind #Superb #mustwatch @PVPCinema @RanaDaggubati

Ramesh Bala ‏@rameshlaus

Watched a Spl prevu of @RanaDaggubati 's #TheGhaziAttack / #Ghazi last nite.. #Hollywood in Prodn values.. #Indian in Emotions - #MustWatch #TheGhaziAttack / #Ghazi [3.75/5]: A glorious chapter in India's Naval history is brought back to big screen with finer details and emotions #TheGhaziAttack / #Ghazi [3.75/5]: @RanaDaggubati delivers an outstandin performance.. Aftr #Baahubali, this will be another milestone 4 him #TheGhaziAttack / #Ghazi [3.75/5]: #KayKayMenon dominates da 1st half.. @atul_kulkarni An award worthy supporting perf.. @taapsee fine cameo #TheGhaziAttack / #Ghazi [3.75/5]: Music Dir #K 's BGM is the life-line.. DOP #Madhie & Editor #SreekarPrasad - Both deliver top notch work #TheGhaziAttack / #Ghazi [3.75/5]: Dir #Sankalp has done fantastic research.. Blended thriller and emotional elements perfectly.. #MustWatch

Varshini Chowdary ‏@Varshinigaru