Rana Daggubati's Ghazi, which was also released in Hindi as The Ghazi Attack, saw a leap in collection at the worldwide box office on Saturday. The movie has grossed over Rs 15 crore in two days.

The hype around Ghazi can be attributed to three reasons. Firstly, Ghazi is the first underwater film from India. Secondly, the film is based on a true story, the mysterious sinking of PNS Ghazi during Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Thirdly, the movie features Rana Daggubati of Baahubali fame in the lead role.

Ghazi secured decent advance booking for the opening day in south India, while its Hindi version - The Ghazi Attack, fared poorly in the north. The makers held special screenings for critics in Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad a couple of days before its release and got positive responses. The flick was expected to start with a bang at the ticket counters across the globe.

The Sankalp Reddy-directed war drama opened to superb response in south, while receiving a lukewarm response in North. Overall, the movie did average business on Friday. Ghazi collected approximately Rs 5.95 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day while fetching Rs 2.81 crore for the distributors.

The strong word of mouth boosted the collection of The Ghazi Attack, which witnessed over 25 percent growth on Saturday. Both versions have collected Rs 7.25 crore gross at the Indian box office on Saturday, taking its two-day domestic total to Rs 13.20 crore gross.

The net domestic total stands at Rs 9.50 crore. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#TheGhaziAttack showed an upward trend on Sat... Biz is expected to witness momentum on Sun, since word of mouth is hugely positive... #TheGhaziAttack Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 3.90 cr. Note: Hindi version... All versions: Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 5.25 cr. Total: ₹ 9.50 cr."

Ghazi has collected Rs 2.25 crore gross at the overseas box office in two days and its worldwide total gross has reached Rs 15.45 crore. The movie is estimated to have earned over Rs 6 crore for its global distributors in two days.