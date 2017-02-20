Rana Daggubati's Ghazi and The Ghazi Attack have made decent collection at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. Its gross total collection has crossed Rs 25 crore mark in the global market.

The Ghazi Attack, the Hindi version of Ghazi, was released in a large number of cinema halls on Friday (February 17). Having had a poor advance booking, the movie opened to an average response in North India. Thereafter, it received positive talk from the Hindi audience and the word of mouth helped it go from strength to strength over the weekend.

The Ghazi Attack has grossed Rs 9.31 crore at the domestic box office in the first weekend and its three-day nett collection stands at Rs 6.70 crore in India. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#TheGhaziAttack showed ample growth over the weekend... Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 2.80 cr. Total: ₹ 6.70 cr... Note: Hindi version."

In bid to cash in on the craze of Rana Daggubati of Baahubali fame, the makers released its Telugu version Ghazi extensively in Andhra Pradesh, Talangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. After witnessing a decent advance booking, Ghazi made its debut receiving a fantastic response in these southern states on Friday. The strong word of mouth helped it maintain a steady show at the ticket counters over the weekend.

Ghazi and The Ghazi Attack have together collected approximately Rs 21.88 crore gross at the Indian box office in the first weekend. Their nett collection has reached Rs 15.75 crore in domestic market in three days. Adarsh tweeted: "#TheGhaziAttack - All versions: Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 5.25 cr, Sun 6.25 cr. Total: ₹ 15.75 cr."

The Daggubati and Taapsee Pannu-starrer got a good response in premiere shows in America on Thursday (Feb 16) and showed a decent growth in the following days. Ghazi is estimated to have collected $415,000 (Rs 2.77 crore gross) at the US box office in the first weekend. The movie has raked in approximately Rs 50 lakh in other parts of the globe in three days.

Ghazi and The Ghazi Attack have collected approximately Rs 25.15 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The film is estimated to have earned Rs 11.87 crore for its global distributors.