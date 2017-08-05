Get ready to witness the lunar eclipse on August 7. The upcoming partial eclipse of the Moon will be visible from all places of India.

According to the ministry of earth sciences, the eclipse will begin from 10:52 pm on Monday night and will end at 12:48 am on the following morning.

So, what is a lunar eclipse ?

A partial lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon but these 3 celestial bodies do not fall in straight line in space.

It said the next eclipse of the Moon will occur on January 31 next year. It will, however, be a total lunar eclipse. It will also be visible from India.

The Nehru Planetarium will be setting up telescopes to help visitors observe the Moon before the eclipse and the partial phases of the eclipse, at the Teen Murti lawns from 9 pm on Monday night.

Are you excited to observe the Lunar eclipse ?

Check out the video.