App-based cab services like Ola and Uber have increased their fares in Bengaluru, as they are implementing the new structure that the transport department of Karnataka had announced on January 9.

The increase in fare was supposed to be implemented in January itself, but was delayed since the government needed minor changes. It was revised in March.

"A revised notification, issued on March 3, will be implemented. All cab aggregators have to follow it," the transport commissioner B Dayananda was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

As per the new structure, minimum and maximum fares will depend on the cost of the vehicle.

What are the new rates?

A cab that costs less than Rs 5 lakh can charge a minimum of Rs 44. For subsequent kilometers, the app-based aggregators can charge a maximum fare of Rs 24 and a minimum of Rs 11.

For cars costing between Rs 5 and 10 lakh, passengers will pay Rs 52 for the first four kilometers. For the following kilometers, a maximum rate of Rs 24 and minimum of Rs 12 will be applicable.

High-end vehicles costing between Rs 10 and 16 lakh – the first four kilometers will cost passengers Rs 68 and after that a maximum of Rs 16 per km and minimum of Rs 34 per could be charged.

For cars that cost more than Rs 16 lakh, the first four kilometers will cost Rs 80 and thereafter maximum of Rs 45 per km and a minimum of Rs 20 will be applicable.

On Tuesday, transport commissioner B Dayananda has said that Ola has given an undertaking that it has implemented the new fares.

"Uber is expected to give it in writing in a day or two," he added.

No waiting Charge for first 20 minitues

The transport department has also said that there will be no waiting charge for the first 20 minutes. After that Rs 10 will be charged for every 15 minutes.

The drivers of the two app-based taxi services are on a strike since Monday to protest mismanagement by their respective companies.