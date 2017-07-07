The first single from Ajith's Vivegam, titled Surviva, was released last month and it took fans by storm. Now, the film makers are getting ready to unveil the second track from the album, which has been composed by youth sensation Anirudh Ravichander.

The second song, titled Thalai Viduthalai, will be unveiled on Monday, July 10. "Thalai Viduthalai' - The next single from #Vivegam releases on Monday 10th July at 6pm. Our @directorsiva turns full-fledged lyricist " [sic]" the music director announced on Twitter.

Responding to his message, director Siva, who has penned the track, tweeted, "Sai sai with love of thala ajith sir and thala fans media friends and cinema loverssai sai [sic]"

Thalai Viduthalai is said to be on the lines of Surviva and is believed to be a highly energetic song. It is aimed at the youth and the mass audience that is expected to create a lot of buzz among the Tamil viewers after its release.

According to the buzz, the makers have plans to release the tracks one after the other in the weeks to come. The album comprises seven songs.

Reports say that the trailer of Vivegam will be unveiled on July 20 and that the print advertisements will start appearing from July 29. The TV promotions will commence on August 6, leading to the big release on August 10.

The shooting of Vivegam has been finally wrapped up and the director revealed the news on Twitter. He posted, "Sai saiwithblessing of god,successfullyhappily completed #vivegam shoot thalafans,media friendscinemalovers,my team,respective families. [sic]"

Vivegam is bankrolled by Sathyajyothi Films and stars Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi and Akshara Haasan in key roles.