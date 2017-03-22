You know you have seriously pissed someone off, when they start comparing you to Donald Trump. So, when the Daily Telegraph – yup, them again – compared the American president to the India captain for perceived "lies" there were two ways to react to it – the "How dare you" outrage or the "Ha, ha, Kohli has got them again" chuckle.

After facing the ire of the Australian media – and what ire it is, really, Kohli must be shivering in fear (yup, yup sarcastic) – for his comments on the DRS fiasco, the Daily Telegraph went on to call the India skipper a "Dictator", with the latest one being that seriously "insulting" comparison, for Kohli's comments on the Australian players bringing Patrick Farhart, the Aussie physio of the India cricket team, into the "banter" that went on in the middle.

Steve Smith, of course, denied the accusation and Smith, you know, being the salt of the earth and everything, the Daily Telegraph, and plenty with them, went with accusing Kohli for making false accusations.

Let's be honest, Virat Kohli is not the most likeable of characters for most non-India fans. If you're an India fan, you will absolutely love him and take all his over-the-top reactions and equate that to passion and some of the other flattering words in the dictionary.

The India captain really shouldn't be publicising what goes on in the middle of the cricket pitch. Ideally, what goes on in the middle should stay in the middle and be forgotten once the handshakes come out.

Kohli is a bit like the Diego Costa of cricket – the rival fans absolutely loathe him, he gets under their skin, but he is adored by his own team's supporters.

OK, that comparison might be a little extreme, because Kohli doesn't consciously try to get people sent off, but you get the point – for anyone not deeply associated with Indian cricket, Kohli can be, well, a little difficult to get into the endearing zone.

And that is absolutely great, if you're an India fan.

A bit of the nasty is what you want sometimes to be the best team in the world, and Kohli, since taking over as the India captain, has brought a sharp edge to this team, one that plays hard and then plays harder.

Can that edge prove to be a little too sharp at times? Of course, but who cares.

All great teams have their unlikeable factors. Again, to take a football example, for all the virtues of Barcelona and the wonderful football they play, they are also masters of the dark arts – crowd the referee, dive whenever possible and make sure you get the calls going your way – that PSG comeback wouldn't have been possible if not for a masterful Luis Suarez dive.

That is what you need to win matches, especially against difficult opposition.

And Australia, even this version, are certainly that.

The players that come from the continent down under are made of the hard stuff, with that winning mentality dripping down from Allan Border to Steve Waugh to Ricky Ponting to Michael Clarke and now to Steve Smith.

While this Australia team might be a little shorter on talent from the ones that toured India in the late 1990s and early noughties, that mental toughness remains the same, as showcased by the brilliant partnership between Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh.

And to tear that toughness down, sometimes, you need to play hard ball as well. And that is all Kohli is doing. Every word he says, every accusation he makes, every "throwaway" comment has an agenda. It might seem like Kohli is just making those statements in the heat of the moment, but the India skipper knows exactly what he is doing.

Unfortunately, so far, the meltdown hasn't happened with the Australia cricket team, but boy is it fun to watch the Aussie media – yes, yes, that one hilariously funny paper in particular – go into meltdown mode, and, frothing from the lips in outrage, accusing Kohli of being a "dictator" and "Donald Trump."

The first one is funny, oh Australian media, but to call Kohli a paranoid American, who loves to play the victim card and bring a whole new definition to "dumbing down", surely that's crossing the line and somewhere that pot and kettle thing comes into it as well.

Report on the cricket, mate. In case you guys haven't noticed, it has been a Test series for the ages. A contest between two sides who do not know how to lie down and play dead.

Hey, but do continue, though. Watching the media from Australia land go into meltdown mode, every time Kohli utters a word, cracks everyone right up from the country a little north-west of them.

Reading the headlines and the analyses and the comments and the "outrage" for an Indian doing what Australian players have done time and time and time and time again, is comedy gold.

So, please continue – because if there is one thing we could all use in these times, it certainly is a bit of laughter.