Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight sensation when a short clip from the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from her upcoming movie Oru Adaar Love was recently released. Her enchanting eyebrow moves, coupled with the cute flirtatious exchange with her co-star Roshan Abdul and her naughty wink, instantly made her India's new crush.

Soon, she got a new name as the "winking" girl. Priya even became one of the most searched celebrities on Google. In fact, she has beaten popular Bollywood actresses like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and famous TV actress Mouni Roy in the race.

Even, at one point, she beat Sunny Leone, who is one of the most searched celebrities on the search engine. It was all about that one wink.

Well before Priya charmed us all with her wink, we had these 5 gorgeous Bollywood actresses who did magic with their wink:

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo is one of the hottest moms in the tinsel town. She has won many a heart with her beauty, acting and "wink" in many movies. But the one we can recollect is in Ra.One's Chammak Challo. Kareena wooed us with a quick wink when she begins to dance to the song.

Deepika Padukone

This Padmaavat actress is stunning and elegant in every sense. Do you remember the song Lahu Munh Lag Gaya from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela, where she tries to seduce Ranveer Singh and winks at him? Watch it here:

Sunny Leone

One of the sexiest actresses in Bollywood, Sunny Leone, has stolen our hearts with every song she has featured in. Fans' excitement had no bounds when she appeared with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. Her song, Laila O Laila, has a moment when Sunny slays it with a wink.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya is ruling the world with her smile and beauty since 1994 when she was throned Miss World. She cast a spell on everyone with one adaab and a wink in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in the song, Bulleya.

Kajol

Kajol's wink in Mere Khwabon Mein song from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was a killer.

So, Priya, you are not the only one with "ankhiyon se goli maare" quality!