The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination 2016 and Common Proficiency Test (CPT). The results have been announced on ICAI official website.

Candidates can get the results via SMS by registering for the service provided by India Times. For ICAI CA final exam results through SMS, aspirants may send CAFNL-space-six digit final roll number of the exam to 58888. Send CACPT-space-six digit CPT roll number to 58888 for Common Proficiency Test results.

The ICAI CA final exam and CPT 2016 results have also been put up on the institute's official website icai.org. Candidates can check out the links, Result Notification Final - Nov 2016 - (17-01-2017) or Result Notification - CPT December 2016 - (17-01-2017) to know the results of the examination they have appeared.

The ICAI CA final exam was held in November 2016 and the CPT in December.

(Source: ICAI]