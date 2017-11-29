Actress-turned-producer Lakshmi Manchu was thrilled to speak on 'Women Changing the World' at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017, but she could not meet Ivanka Trump, who is heading the US delegation

The Global Entrepreneurship Summit is being held for the first time in India in Hyderabad. Opening doors for women entrepreneurs is one of the key agendas of this summit and Manchu was invited as one of the panelists to discuss 'Women Changing the World'.

It was rumoured earlier that Lakshmi Manchu would get a chance to meet Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump at the GES 2017. Apparently, Ivanka was not part of The discussion on 'Women Changing the World'.

The discussion was held on the opening day of the summit and Manchu, Natasha Poonawalla, Megha Mittal and Fatima Karan were present and shared their views on the topic.

Ravi Mantha, official translator of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poetry, tweeted a photo of the panelists and wrote: "Power quartet! Lakshmi Manchu, Natasha Poonawalla, Megha Mittal, Fatima Karan #GES2017 @theshiftseries @tgelf @LakshmiManchu."

Soon after the discussion, Manchu‏ took to Twitter account to share her excitment. Besides posting a photo, she wrote: Today, at EnGENDERed Dialogues 2.0! It was a pleasure talking about "Women Changing the World" and giving rise to conversations around women overcoming limitations."

It was a pleasure talking about the "Women Changing the World” and giving rise to conversations around the women overcoming limitations. pic.twitter.com/3Tgw8fIgXR — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) November 28, 2017

The discussion was not related to films or women in cinema. It was about women's empowerment', about the journey of women entrepreneurs, the struggles they face in trying to create a niche for themselves and finding that work-life balance. Manchu reportedly spoke about her own experiences and the lessons she has learnt along the way.