Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday to attend the three-day Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017.

Ivanka is leading the US delegation for the eighth edition of the summit. The inaugural session of the summit will be addressed by Modi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Ivanka. This year's GES summit will highlight the theme "Women First, Prosperity for All" and focus on supporting women entrepreneurs.

The prime minister is also scheduled to host a dinner for Ivanka at Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace.

The first South Asian edition of the GES is being organised by the NITI Aayog in partnership with the government of the United States. The GES has been previously held in Washington DC, Istanbul, Dubai, Marrakech, Nairobi, Kuala Lumpur, and Silicon Valley.

Here are the live updates of the GES Summit:

3:40 pm IST: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj meets Ivanka Trump. MEA says they had a productive discussion on women entrepreneurship and empowerment.

Hyderabad: EAM Sushma Swaraj met Ivanka Trump, Advisor to the US President and Leader of the US delegation at #GlobalEntrepreneurshipSummit; MEA says they had a productive discussion on women entrepreneurship and empowerment. pic.twitter.com/dVkpZflWmH — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2017

3:30 pm IST: Ivanka Trump meets PM Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit.

3:00 pm IST: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first leg of Hyderabad Metro project from the Miyapur metro rail station.

The 30-km-long first phase of the metro rail project between Miyapur and Nagole, having 24 stations, was launched by the Prime Minister from Miyapur station. Its commercial operations will start on Wednesday.

2:30 pm IST: Modi arrives in Hyderabad where he will inaugurate Metro Rail Project and Global Entrepreneurship Summit later in the day. Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao received him at the airport.

#Telangana: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Hyderabad where he will inaugurate Metro Rail Project and #GlobalEntrepreneurshipSummit later today, CM K Chandrashekhar Rao received him at the airport. pic.twitter.com/jqdXMM7KKi — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2017

2 pm IST: Visuals from the venue of Global Entrepreneurship Summit that will be inaugurated by PM Modi this evening.

Hyderabad: Visuals from the venue of #GlobalEntrepreneurshipSummit that will be inaugurated by PM Modi this evening, Ivanka Trump to also attend. Entrepreneurs in attendance say the Summit is a great opportunity #GES2017 pic.twitter.com/BxOVDtJpyu — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2017

1:30 pm IST: US embassy shares a comment from US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson about the summit and America's relationship with India.

"Indians and Americans don't just share an affinity for democracy. We share a vision of the future." - Sec. Tillerson #GES2017 #USIndia70 #USIndiaDosti pic.twitter.com/tEKE2CuVWy — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) November 28, 2017

1 pm IST: Several schools in Hyderabad have declared a holiday for the students due to traffic restrictions in the city due to VVIP movement. Apart from the GES Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate the Hyderabad Metro today.

12:30 pm IST: Women will represent 52.5 percent of entrepreneurs, investors and ecosystem supporters at GES 2017.

#GES2017 by the numbers: Women will represent 52.5 percent of #entrepreneurs, #investors and #ecosystem supporters at GES 2017. This is the first time that women have been the majority of participants at a GES! pic.twitter.com/TX6dzlrYZH — GES2017 (@GES2017) November 26, 2017

12 pm IST: US Ambassador Kenneth Juster welcomes Ivanka to India.

This is Ivanka's first official trip as part of a White House delegation to India. Before her arrival in India, Ivanka said she has long admired India's history and culture, and hopes for continued progress, particularly as it relates to women.

A total of 1,200 delegates — most of them women — will be a part of the summit.

Nearly 10,000 security personnel, including commandos, special police and civil police, are guarding roads, hotels and the venue in Hyderabad.

Security rehearsals were also conducted Sunday and Monday at Begumpet and Shamshabad airports.