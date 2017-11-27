Lakshmi Manchu has been invited to be a panellist at Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 (GES2017), where she will address the audience before Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump.

It is well known that Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 is being held in Hyderabad between November 28 and 30, and Ivanka Trump is heading the United States delegation to the event.

The focus of the summit will be supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth globally.

The latest we hear is Lakshmi Manchu has been selected as one of the panellists at GES2017. Idlebrain Jeevi‏, a noted film critic and observer of the Telugu film industry, revealed the news on his Twitter page.

He tweeted: "Actress, Producer @LakshmiManchu is invited to be a panelist at a meeting being organised on the sidelines of #GES2017 at HICC on Nov 28th. This is one of the most prestigious panel as part of #GES series.She is going address the panel before @IvankaTrump."

Lakshmi Manchu is a noted actress, producer and women entrepreneur — one of the leaders in her field from the Telugu states. Though she is the daughter of veteran actor Mohan Babu, her journey to fame was not easy. Having started her career with English movies in the US, she was subjected to a lot of discrimination and struggle.

Lakshmi Manchu is a great example of successful women entrepreneurs. Her selection as a panellist is a decision by the organisers of GES2017 that is being welcomed by many.

It is also a special honour for the actress-turned-producer. She is going to be one of the only personalities from the Telugu film industry to address the panel after mega power star Ram Charan.