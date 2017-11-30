Telangana IT Minister KTR aka KT Rama Rao, who shared the stage with Ivanka Trump at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017, stunned many people including some celebs from the Telugu film industry with his amazing speech.
KT Rama Rao, who is fondly known as KTR, holds portfolios like IT, Industries, Mines & Geology, Municipal Administration and NRI Affairs in the Talangana state Cabinet.
He was the moderator at the plenary session "We Can Do It! Innovations in Workforce Development and Skills Training," which was held between 9 am and 10:15 am on November 29.
Cherie Blair, Founder at Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, Chanda Kochhar, CEO and MD of ICICI Bank, Ivanka Trump, Advisor to the US President, and Karen Quintos, Chief Customer Officer at Dell EMC, were the panelists at the discussion. KTR was seen asking their views on how to boost women's participation in the workforce to accelerate economic growth.
KT Rama Rao is a young and energetic minster, and people of Telangana are well aware of his oratory skills, innovative policies and proactive attitude.
Many were in for a big surprise and awestruck by the way he presented the session on this occasion. Some, including a few celebs, took to Twitter to praiseit.
Here are celebs' comments:
Actor Ram Pothineni tweeted: "Extremely impressed by the way @KTRTRS garu has presented himself and us these past few days while the entire Nation was watching..Pure class "
Filmmaker BVS Ravi: "Hugely admire the way @KTRTRS is presenting himself, not only on world platform but on various occasions with a pro active mind set and progressive approach. KTRగారిలా మా జవాన్ కుటుంబానికి ఒక్కడు జై ( @IamSaiDharamTej ) ఇంటికొక్కడు ని ఆదర్శంగా తీసుకుంటారు.. #Jawaanon1stdec Sir,I always admired your eloquent speeches with confidence and content. Ppl like you deserve lot of appreciation and the way to you step forward to take responsibilities as a leader as well as a minister is overwhelming. Thanks for d response."
Meher Ramesh: "@KTRTRS sir Today witnessed The Best side of your Speech,Spontaneity,Skill of Coordination, Global Knowledge on Various Developments &Debate..along with @IvankaTrump @icici CEO Mrs Chandana @Dell Karen @CherieBlairFndn 4 Powerful women...you are a Great Asset To us"
@KTRTRS గారు, ఇన్నాళ్లూ రాజకీయ పోరాట యోధునిగా, యువ నాయకునిగా తెలిసిన మీరు, నిన్న #GES2017 ప్రపంచ వ్యాపారసదస్సులో విశ్వవిజ్ఞానఖనిలా కనిపించారు! అభినందనలండి! మీ భాషణం అనితరసాధ్యం? pic.twitter.com/8D7SlNgkLk— Paruchuri GK (@GkParuchuri) November 30, 2017
@KTRTRS sir Today witnessed The Best side of your Speech,Spontaneity,Skill of Coordination, Global Knowledge on Various Developments &Debate..along with @IvankaTrump @icici CEO Mrs Chandana @Dell Karen @CherieBlairFndn 4 Powerful women...you are a Great Asset To us? pic.twitter.com/l568RrJFET— Meher Ramesh (@MeherRamesh) November 29, 2017
.@KTRTRS introduces panelists at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit plenary session 'We Can Do It!' in Hyderabad, India. Follow @GES2017 for more from #GES2017 pic.twitter.com/2F2HxWy9qJ— Department of State (@StateDept) November 29, 2017
.@IvankaTrump: Technology is a great driver of #entrepreneurship because it emboldens #women to start their own businesses, reduces barriers to starting new businesses, and creates flexibility for the modern working family. pic.twitter.com/5z5fPEh95J— GES2017 (@GES2017) November 29, 2017
.@ICICIBank Managing Director & CEO Chanda Kochhar offers advice on what it takes for women to make it to the top in the corporate world during Global Entrepreneurship Summit plenary discussion. pic.twitter.com/prgqGZmcJ1— GES2017 (@GES2017) November 29, 2017
At #GES2017 today discussing the importance of workforce development and skills training. Together, we can ensure our societies are prepared for the future of work, provide equal opportunity for women, create jobs, and establish a more prosperous and stable world. ? pic.twitter.com/HcCmLRbYut— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 29, 2017
Women comprise of half of the population. You need to take them and their issues seriously. - @IvankaTrump #GES2017 pic.twitter.com/ryfS3nwwYV— U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) November 29, 2017
@MinIT_Telangana @KTRTRS: India has the largest think force on the planet in the history of the planet. #GES2017 #entrepreneurs #womentrepreneurs #innovation pic.twitter.com/ciyH0iXEDm— GES2017 (@GES2017) November 29, 2017
"India has one of the lowest rates of female labour force participation in the world. This is a huge potential gap." @GES2017 pic.twitter.com/dnDa5bA79U— Cherie Blair Fndn (@CherieBlairFndn) November 29, 2017
Gr8 dialogue here! We need more women in STEM fields & more men in women's domains says @IvankaTrump at #GES2017 pic.twitter.com/brgbq8v9Sn— Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) November 29, 2017
It is a packed hall early morning at #GES2017 ! Session on "We can do! Innovations in workforce development & skills training" with @IvankaTrump as a panelist. @KTRTRS is moderating. pic.twitter.com/GPZydjsKm7— Dr Dinesh Arora (@drdineshias) November 29, 2017
Boosting women participation in workforce. @KTRTRS speaks to Cherie Blaire, Chanda Kochhar, @IvankaTrump #GES2017 https://t.co/qYMXxdVJWz— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) November 29, 2017
Has the best time with cutest Ali at the state dinner at Golconda fort ?— KTR (@KTRTRS) November 29, 2017
His mother is an entrepreneur from Jerusalem participating in GES pic.twitter.com/69APMNagWl