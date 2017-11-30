Telangana IT Minister KTR aka KT Rama Rao, who shared the stage with Ivanka Trump at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017, stunned many people including some celebs from the Telugu film industry with his amazing speech.

KT Rama Rao, who is fondly known as KTR, holds portfolios like IT, Industries, Mines & Geology, Municipal Administration and NRI Affairs in the Talangana state Cabinet.

He was the moderator at the plenary session "We Can Do It! Innovations in Workforce Development and Skills Training," which was held between 9 am and 10:15 am on November 29.

Cherie Blair, Founder at Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, Chanda Kochhar, CEO and MD of ICICI Bank, Ivanka Trump, Advisor to the US President, and Karen Quintos, Chief Customer Officer at Dell EMC, were the panelists at the discussion. KTR was seen asking their views on how to boost women's participation in the workforce to accelerate economic growth.

KT Rama Rao is a young and energetic minster, and people of Telangana are well aware of his oratory skills, innovative policies and proactive attitude.

Many were in for a big surprise and awestruck by the way he presented the session on this occasion. Some, including a few celebs, took to Twitter to praiseit.

Here are celebs' comments:

Actor Ram Pothineni‏ tweeted: "Extremely impressed by the way @KTRTRS garu has presented himself and us these past few days while the entire Nation was watching..Pure class "

Filmmaker BVS Ravi: "Hugely admire the way @KTRTRS is presenting himself, not only on world platform but on various occasions with a pro active mind set and progressive approach. KTRగారిలా మా జవాన్ కుటుంబానికి ఒక్కడు జై ( @IamSaiDharamTej ) ఇంటికొక్కడు ని ఆదర్శంగా తీసుకుంటారు.. #Jawaanon1stdec Sir,I always admired your eloquent speeches with confidence and content. Ppl like you deserve lot of appreciation and the way to you step forward to take responsibilities as a leader as well as a minister is overwhelming. Thanks for d response."

Meher Ramesh: "@KTRTRS sir Today witnessed The Best side of your Speech,Spontaneity,Skill of Coordination, Global Knowledge on Various Developments &Debate..along with @IvankaTrump @icici CEO Mrs Chandana @Dell Karen @CherieBlairFndn 4 Powerful women...you are a Great Asset To us"