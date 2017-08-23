Germanys Angela Merkel Opens Gamescom. Merkel posed with gamers and characters at the video and digital gaming fair, the biggest trade and consumer show in Europe. The expo welcomes over 900 exhibitors this year. It will allow visitors to test the latest technologies and up-to-date consoles.
Germanys Angela Merkel opens Gamescom 2017
- August 23, 2017 14:11 IST
