It's time for the British media to bask in the hype once again as the England–Germany football rivalry renews for the first time in 2017. The four-time World champions will take on the one-time World champion at their home turf.

Every single time the two teams clash sword, there is a tendency of the English press to go back in history and recall their famous 4-2 win over West Germany in the 1966 FIFA World Cup final.

Also recalled is the match between the sides at the FIFA World Cup 1990, where Germany defeated England 4-3 on penalties in the semi finals, to eventually go on and lift the trophy in the end.

Key facts ahead of the Germany vs England friendly 2017

- Germany (then West Germany) lost seven matches in a row against England between 1935 and 1966.

- Germany have lost all their three home matches against England -- in 2011, 2008 and 2016.

- Their latest fixture in March 2016 turned out 3-2 in favour of England in Berlin. The Three Lions were 0-2 down but Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy and Eric Dier helped Roy Hodgson's side make an outstanding comeback.

Germany vs England friendly 2017: Head to head record

Total matches: 30

England won: 13

Germany won: 14

Draws: 3

Germany vs England friendly 2017: Squads

England: Fraser Forster, Joe Hart, Tom Heaton, Ryan Bertrand, Gary Cahill, Nathaniel Clyne, Phil Jones, Michael Keane, Luke Shaw, Chris Smalling, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Dele Alli, Ross Barkley, Eric Dier, Adam Lallana, Jesse Lingard, Jake Livermore, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Nathan Redmond, Raheem Sterling, James Ward-Prowse, Jermain Defoe, Marcus Rashford, Jamie Vardy.

Germany: Bernd Leno, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp, Jonas Hector, Benedikt Hoewedes, Mats Hummels, Joshua Kimmich, Shkodran Mustafi, Sebastian Rudy, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule, Julian Brandt, Emre Can, Sami Khedira, Toni Kroos, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Julian Weigl, Timo Werner, Andre Schurrle, Lukas Podolski.

Germany vs England friendly 2017: Schedule

Date: March 22

Time: 7:45 pm GMT (1:15 am IST [Thursday])

Venue: Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund

TV guide: Sony Six/HD (India), ITV 1/HD (UK)