Germany take on Cameroon in their final group stage match of the Confederations Cup 2017 at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi. All Germany need to do to secure a place in the semi-finals is get a draw today but you can expect them to fight for the three points or else Chile will claim the top spot in Group B.

Chile and Germany currently occupy the top two spots in Group B with the South Americans ahead on goal difference at the moment. As for their opponents, Cameroon have struggled so far in the Confederations Cup. They lost their opening match 2-0 to Chile and only managed a 1-1 draw against Australia.

The Africa Cup of Nations winner have been struggling in front of goal this tournament and nothing other than a win against the World Cup winners will help matters. Cameroon's coach Hugo Broos admitted that his team is lacking strikers despite having Vincent Aboubakar in their ranks.

"If you have one striker in mind, please tell me his name and I'll go straight away and see him. We're searching, we're searching, we're searching and we keep on searching but you have to be able to find one. Someone who scores goals," BBC quoted Broos as saying.

"Yes, it's very easy to say you haven't got players who score but you have to find them. You should know as someone from Cameroon that Cameroonian football is not as rich in strikers at the moment."

Germany are expected to get the win today and progress to the next round. The Germans are basically playing with their B-side this tournament and are still proving to be a tough team to defeat. Despite that, Coach Joachim Low has warned his players not to take the African champions lightly.

"Cameroon have nothing left to lose. They can only advance if they win. Tomorrow will be one of the most challenging and physically intensive games. No other team in this tournament would want to face Cameroon one on one," Low said.

"When you see how fast they play, what pace they have in their players in attack. This mixture is not seen often. They are so persistent and fast.''

In the hopes of dealing with Cameroon's fast and pacy players, Low revealed he could add Antonio Rudiger to his back four. As for Broos, he is likely to stick with his same starting 11 despite the draw against Australia.

In the three previous meetings between the two nations, Germany have won two while one ended in a draw. Remember, the last time Cameroon faced an incumbent World Champion – Brazil, in 2003 – they managed a shock 1-0 victory.

Where to watch

The Confederations Cup match between Germany and Cameroon is set to start at 6:00 pm local time, 8:30 pm IST and 11:00 am EST.

TV and live streaming information

India: TV: Ten 1. Live streaming: Sony Liv

Germany: TV: ARD Das Erste, SRF zwei, ORF 1. Live streaming: ORF TV Live Streaming

Cameroon: TV: SuperSport 3 Africa. Live streaming: SuperSport live streaming

Russia: TV: Channel One Russia

USA: TV:STV Scotland, UTV, ITV 1 UK

UK: TV:Telemundo, Fox Sports 1. Live streaming:Fox Sports GO