Germany's former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected by a Special Assembly on Sunday as the new president of the country. Steinmeier, who is often termed as "anti-Trump," vowed to stand up against simplistic populist rhetoric.

The new president is often deemed as Germany's most popular politician in polls and Steinmeier will now represent European Union's top economy on an international level in the ceremonial post.

Steinmeier was elected in Berlin by the Assembly of the 630 members of Parliament's Lower House and an equal number of representatives from Germany's 16 states. Steinmeier clenched 931 of 1,239 valid votes after Merkel's conservatives decided to back him to replace the incumbent Joachim Gauck, 77, a former pastor from ex-communist East Germany.

The German president does not have much executive power, but is considered an important moral authority and symbol of the country as its host for visiting dignitaries.

"Let's be brave, because then we don't have to be afraid of the future," Steinmeier said in his acceptance speech. Steinmeier is Germany's best-known politicians and has served as a top diplomat under Merkel's regime for around seven years.

As the Social Democrats (SPD) are ready to challenge German Chancellor Angela Merkel through their candidate Martin Schulz, the former European parliament president, in the September polls, the party hopes that Steinmeier's appointment to the top position will only bolster their fortunes.

Steinmeier, after being elected to the top position said that he will stand up to the rising trend of populism and "all those who think that in a world which is becoming more difficult, the solutions must become simpler". The president said that he would promote dialogue and democracy in current "stormy times" when many citizens of the country fear that the world is "coming undone," AFP reported.

"The answers will remain difficult, and I think the best answers can be found in democracy," he said, speaking to ARD television shortly after the vote," he added.

Steinmeier has not shown any liking to the new United States president and had termed him a "hate preacher" considering Trump's hate-filled rhetoric during his presidential campaign last year. The Berliner Morgenpost newspaper stated that Steinmeier looks set to be "the anti-Trump president" when he assumes the post on March 19.