A 35-year-old German tourist was detained on Sunday for allegedly attempting to enter Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri district as the Vaishnava temple dedicated to Lord Jagannath is off-limits to non-Hindus. It is alleged that Jesus Engel Berger also assaulted a priest who tried to restrict him from entering the temple.

According to police, Berger, who hails from Neureichenau in Germany, tried to run inside the temple at around 4.35 pm when he was stopped by Pujapanda near Lion's Gate or Singhadwar.

"When I stopped him and told him that non-Hindus cannot enter the shrine, he started arguing with me. He claimed to be a follower of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) and insisted me to allow him to enter the temple. Other priests also requested him to go back, but he pushed me and attacked me with a stick," Pujapanda told the Times of India.

Policemen from nearby Singhadwar police station soon arrived at the spot and detained Berger. However, no case has been registered against the foreigner so far.

"We are verifying the allegations. We will also ask the eyewitnesses," a police officer said.

Jagannath Temple has four entrances which limit practicing Hindus of non-Indian descent and Hindus of non-Indian origin from entering the temple. Though entry of non-Hindus into the temple is not a punishable offence, Berger may face consequences for assaulting Pujapanda.

Berger, who is aware of the restrictions imposed on non-Hindus from entering the temple, had tried to enter the temple through three other gates earlier on Sunday. Berger had reached Puri three days ago.

"I am a staunch follower of Lord Jagannath and have visited several other Hindu temples in India. Why should I not be allowed entry inside Jagannath Temple," claimed Berger.

This is not the first instance of a foreigner trying to gain entry into the shrine. In August 2012, a foreigner had sneaked into the temple through Singhadwar. He was stopped at a subsidiary shrine as he was unable to tell his clan or gotra.